Đoković je kokoška, Alkaraz je patka! Nije šala - pogledajte kakve nadimke imaju teniseri u ovoj zemlji

Fascinated by the nicknames Chinese fans have granted some of the top ATP players:



- Tsitsipas is 'Princess Sissi' (long blond hair)

- Alcaraz is 'Duck' (for Psyduck in Pokémon)

- Medvedev is 'Long-Arm Monkey' (gibbon) while Rublev is 'Golden Snub-Nosed Monkey'

- Sinner is 'Milk…