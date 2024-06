"Novak više nikada neće biti broj jedan!" Đokoviću već sviraju kraj, i to iz zemlje gdje je satanizovan

Casey Dellacqua makes a big call saying Novak Djokovic probably won't return to World No. 1 again



↳ Roland-Garros. Tonight 7pm AEST. Every Match. Ad-free. Live & On Demand. Four Courts in 4K UHD, on the Home of Grand Slam Tennis, Stan Sport.#StanSportAU#RolandGarrospic.twitter.com/pfPggi3jej