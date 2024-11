Dvojica najvećih igrača svih vremena na istom mjestu: Novak i Nikola zajedno u Parizu

Novak Djokovic and Nikola Karabatic, yesterday in Paris, at PSG Campus opening ceremony! Nikola was the first one to recommend Nole a clinic in Paris, for knee surgery post Roland Garros, in order to be ready for Olympic Games.



