Sastali se Si i Lukašenko: Pozvali na pregovore i prekid vatre u Ukrajini

Warmly welcome President Lukashenko of Belarus to visit China.



On March 1st, Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks with Belarusian President Lukashenko, who was on a state visit to China.@zhang_heqing@CGMeifangZhang@MahuiChina@liupheonix@ZhongBai2020@CaoYi_MFApic.twitter.com/O0z2CAGi1L