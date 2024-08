Da li je on počinio ubistvo i brodolom iz nehata? Otkriveno zašto je potonula jahta, napravio kobnu grešku

BREAKING: Pictured, James Cutfield, 51, from New Zealand, the capitain of the Bayesian super yacht at the time it sunk



His brother, Mark, said he was a “very good sailor” and was “very well respected” in the Mediterranean. He is in hospital but ok



Latesthttps://t.co/rht1KmcCvvpic.twitter.com/HDzpgnRQXb