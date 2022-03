Izbacio Zvezdu iz Evrope, a sad ide u Barselonu: Katalonci dovode zvijer u veznom redu i to za džabe!

Barcelona are preparing contracts and paperworks for Franck Kessié deal. It’s not signed yet - but verbally almost agreed.#FCB



The salary will be around €6.5m plus signing fee.

Xavi called him, Yaya Touré too as@gerardromerorevealed.



