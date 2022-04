Lijepa novinarka promašila tribinu - upala u navijačku grupu rivala: Najgorih 90 minuta u njenom životu! (VIDEO)

Everyone on Instagram enjoyed this last night…so Twitter can have it aswell.



Please don’t ask…but I ended up in the away end at Stamford Bridge last night ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️ possibly the hardest 90 minutes I’ve ever experiencedpic.twitter.com/v8nFHkj6Pu