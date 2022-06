Tadić je u problemu, "odoše" mu 34 gola! Ajaks prodao golgetera za 35.000.000€, postaje zamjena za Holanda!

#BVBis on verge to close the Sébastien Haller deal with Ajax. The striker has already agreed with Dortmund on a 5-y-deal, as reported. Borussia’s €35m proposal (bonuses incl) seems to be good enough. All parties confident the transfer will even happen this week. ⚫️@SPORT1pic.twitter.com/qEu8nGQhC6