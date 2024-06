Albanci ponovo provocirali Srbe na EURO 2024! Huligani mahali zastavama "UČK" i "Kosovo je Albanija"!

HAMBURG, GERMANY - JUNE 19: Football supporters of Albania are seen during the 2024 European Football Championship (EURO 2024) Group football match between Croatia and Albania at Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany on June 19, 2024. Halil Sagirkaya / Anadolu/ABACAPRESS.COM,Image: 883000178, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia