Evo kako Partizan i Zvezda mogu u TOP 8: Željku i crno-bijelima dosta i 50 odsto, crveno-bijelima treba ČUDO!

Assuming 18 wins is enough remaining game win %age required to make#EuroLeagueplayoffs



OLY ✅

RMB ✅

BAR ✅

ASM ✅

FBB 14%

MTA 50%

PAR 50%

ZAL 50%

BKN 50%

EFS 71%

VBC 83%

VIR 83%

EA7 86%

CZV 100%

BAY ❌

PAO ❌

ASV ❌

BER ❌