Izašla lista najboljih u NBA - a gdje su Jokić i Dončić?

Best players of 2023, according to me:



1. Nikola Jokic

2. Joel Embiid

3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo

5. Luka Doncic

6. Jimmy Butler

7. Jayson Tatum

8. LeBron James

9. Anthony Davis



It's almost too close to call from No. 2 to No. 5.