Denver zbog Jokića poslao poruku na srpskom: Ovako su Amerikanci čestitali Božić!

Srećan Božić to all Serbian friends and followers!



Nikola Jokić has been great playing on January 7:



1/7/19 @ HOU: 24 pts, 13 reb, 4 ast

1/7/21 vs. DAL: 38 pts, 11 reb, 2 ast

1/7/22 vs. SAC: 33 pts, 10 reb, 7 asst



Averaging 31.6 PPG (38-71, 53.5 FG%)