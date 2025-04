Statistika koju svijet nije vidio: Jokić dominira, sipao do 61, a u Denveru nema ko da mu pomogne

Nikola Jokić checked into the game at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter...



He never checked out again.



Including both OTs, that's 40:38 of game time without going to the bench.



He played 52:38 out of 58 possible minuteshttps://t.co/fD43zAcl0Vpic.twitter.com/AlGaZ5Ukzg