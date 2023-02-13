Preminuo Džejms Flin, koproducent filma "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Džejms Flin, koproducent filma "The Banshees of Inisherin" koji je nominovan za Oskara u devet kategorija, preminuo je danas u 57. godini.
Džejms - čiji uzrok smrti za sada ostaje nepoznat - takođe je koproducent Metropolitan Film Productions produkcijske kuće, a iza njega su ostali supruga Huanita Vilson i djeca Aleks i Ana.
The Irish Academy is deeply saddened by the passing of our respected industry leader James Flynn and long-time IFTA Academy Member. He has left a legacy of contributions to the Irish Screen industry. Our deepest sympathies to James’ family, friends and colleagues at this time.pic.twitter.com/Lhp9pYXyeM— Irish Film & Television Academy (IFTA) (@IFTA)February 13, 2023
"The Irish Times" danas je potvrdio smrt 57-godišnjeg Flina - koji je koproducirao hvaljenu mračnu komediju iz 2022. s Kolinom Farelom i Brendanom Glisonom u glavnim ulogama.