logo
Još
  • Izdanje:
    Potvrdi
Kategorije
Čitaoci reporteri

ČITAOCI REPORTERI

Videli ste nešto zanimljivo?

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

Dodatno
Izdanje:
Potvrdi

Priče koje pokreću tvoj svet. © 2022 MONDO, Inc. Sva prava zaržana. Ovaj materijal se ne može objavljivati, emitovati, prepisivati ili distribuirati bez prethodnog odobrenja redakcije.

Ukucajte željeni termin u pretragu i pritisnite ENTER

Preminuo Džejms Flin, koproducent filma "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Preminuo Džejms Flin, koproducent filma "The Banshees of Inisherin"

Autor Nikolina Damjanić
0

Džejms Flin, koproducent filma "The Banshees of Inisherin" koji je nominovan za Oskara u devet kategorija, preminuo je danas u 57. godini.

Preminuo Džejms Flin Izvor: IFTA/Twitter

Džejms - čiji uzrok smrti za sada ostaje nepoznat - takođe je koproducent Metropolitan Film Productions produkcijske kuće, a iza njega su ostali supruga Huanita Vilson i djeca Aleks i Ana.

"The Irish Times" danas je potvrdio smrt 57-godišnjeg Flina - koji je koproducirao hvaljenu mračnu komediju iz 2022. s Kolinom Farelom i Brendanom Glisonom u glavnim ulogama.

Pročitajte i ovo

Tagovi

smrt producent film

Komentari 0

Svi komentari

Komentar je uspješno poslat.

Vaš komentar je proslijeđen moderatorskom timu i biće vidljiv nakon odobrenja.

Slanje komentara nije uspjelo.

Nevalidna CAPTCHA

Čitaoci reporteri

Dojavite nam vijest

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

NAJNOVIJE

Dnevni horoskop

KUHINJA