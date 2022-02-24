Pjesma za dobro jutro: Arctic Monkeys - She Looks Like Fun

Ovaj petak pozdravljamo pjesmom "She Looks Like Fun" odličnog benda Arctic Monkey.

Arctic Monkeys - She Looks Like Fun Izvor: YouTube/Arctic Monkeys

Pojačajte, a ako vam je do pjevanja, evo i riječi:

Smile like you've got a straw in something tropical

I've got the party plugged right into my skull

Wayne Manor, what a memorable N.Y.E

Good morning

(She looks like fun) Cheeseburger

(She looks like fun) Snowboarding

(She looks like-)

Finally, I can share with you through cloudy skies

Every whimsical thought that enters my mind

There's no limit to the length of the dickheads we can be

Bukowski

(She looks like fun) Dogsitting

(She looks like fun) Screwballing

(She looks like-)

Finally, there's a place where you can wag your tongue

Baby, but why can't we all just get along?

Dance as if somebody's watching, 'cause they are

No one's on the streets

We moved it all online as of March

I'm so full of shite

I need to spend less time stood around in bars

Waffling on to strangers all about martial arts

And how much I respect them

Key changes

(She looks like fun) Re-thinking

(She looks like fun) New order

(She looks like fun)

