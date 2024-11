Za njih nema poklona: Princ Hari i Megan nisu pozvani na tradicionalan Božić sa kraljevskom porodicom

Harry gazes at#PrincessCatherinelike a lovestruck puppy on her wedding day to his brother. Even down to the lip bite. No wonder#MeghanMarklecouldnt contain her jealous insecurity. Guarantee she was aware of his feelings.#MeghanAndHarry#MeghanIsTheProblem#MeghanIsABullypic.twitter.com/ht9pd0lIfr