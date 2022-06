"Zmajevi" u dobroj poziciji: Da je žrijeb sutra, izbjegli bi dvije velesile - moguća i "komšijska" grupa!

4/6 rounds of UNL are over, here's how the pots for the EURO 2024 qualifying draw in October look like. Only 2 matchdays to go.



Pot 1 stayed the same as in round 3. NED , DEN and ESP clinched Pot 1.



ISL climbed to Pot 2 at the expense of FIN .pic.twitter.com/S5Z2E7a1Cc