Indija: Stotine hiljada ljudi na rutualnom kupanju u Gangu (FOTO)

epa09685344 Indian devotees perform a Ganga Arti ritual at Sagar Island during the annual fair amid the coronavirus pandemic, some 130 kilometers south of Kolkata, eastern India, 14 January 2022. The Bengal state government announce a new partial lockdown and night carfew for 15 days to combat the new Omicron variant of the Sars-Cov-2 virus that sprays rapidly in India. The Ganga Sagar Fair is an annual gathering of Hindu pilgrims during Makar Sankranti on Sagar Island, to take a dip in the sacred waters of the Ganges River before it reaches the Bay of Bengal. EPA-EFE/PIYAL ADHIKARY