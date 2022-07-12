Nominacije za Emi 2022: Pogledajte ko je sve na listi za prestižnu nagradu (VIDEO)

U Holivudu je danas otkrivena lista nominacija za prestižne filmske nagrade Emi.

Izvor: Invision

74. dodjela nagrada biće održana 12. septembra. Najviše nominacija, čak 25, dobila je HBO-ova serija "Nasljednici". Slijedi je "Ted Laso" sa 20 nominacija. U glavnim kategorijama nominacije su sljedeće:

Najbolja dramska serija:

- Better Call Saul

- Euphoria

- Ozark

- Severance

- Squid Game

- Stranger Things

- Succession

- Yellowjackets

Najbolja humoristička serija:

- Abbott Elementary

- Barry

- Curb Your Enthusiasm

- Hacks

- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

- Only Murders in the Building

- Ted Lasso

- What We Do in the Shadows

Najbolja mini serija:

- Dopesick

- The Dropout

- Inventing Anna

- Pam & Tommy

- The White Lotus

Najbolji glumci u dramskim serijama:

- Brajan Koks (Succession)

- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

- Adam Skot (Severance)

- Džeremi Strong (Succession)

Najbolja glumica u dramskoj seriji:

- Džodi Komer (Killing Eve)

- Lora Lini (Ozark)

- Melani Linski (Yellowjackets)

- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)

- Zendaya (Euphoria)

Najbolji glumac u humorističkoj seriji:

- Donald Glover (Atlanta)

- Bil Hejder (Barry)

- Nikolas Holt (The Great)

- Stiv Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

- Martin Šort (Only Murders in the Building)

- Džejson Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Najbolja glumica u humorističkoj seriji

- Rejčel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

- Kvinta Branson (Abbott Elementary)

- Kejli Kuko (The Flight Attendant)

- El Fening (The Great)

- Isa Rej (Insecure)

- Džin Smart (Hacks)

Najbolji glumac u mini seriji ili TV filmu:

- Kolin Firt (The Staircase)

- Endru Garfild (Under the Banner of Heaven)

- Oskar Ajzak (Scenes from a Marriage)

- Majkl Kiton (Dopesick)

- Himeš Patel (Station Eleven)

- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Najbolja glumica u mini seriji ili TV filmu:

- Toni Collette (The Staircase)

- Džulija Garner (Inventing Anna)

- Lili Džejms (Pam & Tommy)

- Sara Polson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)

- Margaret Kvili (Maid)

- Amanda Sejfrid (The Dropout)

Najbolji rijaliti:

- The Amazing Race

- Top Chef

- RuPaul’s Drag Race

- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

- The Voice

- Nailed It!

Najbolja emisija:

- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

- Late Night With Seth Meyers

- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

- Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jesu li se vama drage serije našle na listi?

(MONDO)