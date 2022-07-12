logo
Nominacije za Emi 2022: Pogledajte ko je sve na listi za prestižnu nagradu (VIDEO)

Vesna Kerkez
Autor Vesna Kerkez
U Holivudu je danas otkrivena lista nominacija za prestižne filmske nagrade Emi.

Nominacije za Emi nagrade 2022 Izvor: Invision

74. dodjela nagrada biće održana 12. septembra. Najviše nominacija, čak 25, dobila je HBO-ova serija "Nasljednici". Slijedi je "Ted Laso" sa 20 nominacija. U glavnim kategorijama nominacije su sljedeće:

Najbolja dramska serija:

- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets

Najbolja humoristička serija:

- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso
- What We Do in the Shadows

Najbolja mini serija:

- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus

Najbolji glumci u dramskim serijama:

- Brajan Koks (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Skot (Severance)
- Džeremi Strong (Succession)

Najbolja glumica u dramskoj seriji:

- Džodi Komer (Killing Eve)
- Lora Lini (Ozark)
- Melani Linski (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria)

Najbolji glumac u humorističkoj seriji:

- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bil Hejder (Barry)
- Nikolas Holt (The Great)
- Stiv Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Šort (Only Murders in the Building)
- Džejson Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Najbolja glumica u humorističkoj seriji

- Rejčel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
- Kvinta Branson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kejli Kuko (The Flight Attendant)
- El Fening (The Great)
- Isa Rej (Insecure)
- Džin Smart (Hacks)

Najbolji glumac u mini seriji ili TV filmu:

- Kolin Firt (The Staircase)
- Endru Garfild (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oskar Ajzak (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Majkl Kiton (Dopesick)
- Himeš Patel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Najbolja glumica u mini seriji ili TV filmu:

- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Džulija Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lili Džejms (Pam & Tommy)
- Sara Polson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
- Margaret Kvili (Maid)
- Amanda Sejfrid (The Dropout)

Najbolji rijaliti:

- The Amazing Race
- Top Chef
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
- The Voice
- Nailed It!

Najbolja emisija:

- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live

Jesu li se vama drage serije našle na listi?

