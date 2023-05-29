logo
Robert De Niro dobio sedmo dijete u 80. godini

Robert De Niro dobio sedmo dijete u 80. godini

Autor Katarina Bojović
0

Robert De Niro postao je otac po sedmi put, a sada je otkriveno i koje je ime dao djevojčici koju je dobio.

Robert De Niro dobio sedmo dijete Izvor: Profimedia

Slavni glumac Robert De Niro iznenadio je Holivud, ali cijeli svijet kada je saopštio da je u 80. godini dobio sedmo dijete. 

Radosna vijest odjeknula je u svim medijima širom svijeta, a glumac nije krio koliko je srećan zbog prinove. On se ovim povodom oglasio i istakao da je trudnoća bila planirana samo da je ovu informaciju skrivao od javnosti. Sada je otkriveno da je dobio djevojčicu kojoj su on i njegova partnerka dali ime Đia Virdžnija Čen De Niro, objavili su srani mediji i njegove fan stranice.

Podsjetimo, slavni glumac postao je otac davne 1971. godine, kada su on i tadašnja supruga Dijan Abot dobili ćerku Drinu, koja danas ima 51 godinu. Bivši par zajedno ima i sina Rafaela (46). Osim toga, De Niro ima blizance Arona i Džulijana (27) s bivšom djevojkom Tuki Smit, kao i sina Eliota (25) i ćerku Helen (11) s bivšom suprugom Grejs Hajtauer.

Poznato je da ima i četvoro unučadi.

(MONDO)

