OVAKO IZGLEDA RODITELJSTVO SA 80! Robert De Niro otkrio koliko pomaže oko BEBE

Robert De Niro priznao da i dalje uživa u očinstvu, ali je prepustio obaveze oko bebe svojoj partnerki.

Robert de Niro o očinstvu Izvor: 4.murat/Shutterstock

Holivudski glumac Robert De Niro(80) i njegova partnerka Tifani Čen(45) dobili su svoje prvo zajedničko dijete u aprilu, što je sedmi put da je glumac postao otac

Sada je on objasnio koliko učestvuje u odgajanju ćerke Đije, obzirom da je zakoračio u devetu deceniju. Robert je priznao da Tifani obavlja većinu posla, a on "uskače" kad je pomoć potrebna. On je za Gardijan izjavio: "Kada dobijate djecu, ne postaje lakše s godinama. To je što je. Mislim, ja nisam zadužen za teže stvari, ali tu sam, kao podrška mojoj djevojci. Ona radi sav posao, i imamo pomoć što je jako važno."

Robert je još dodao da i dalje uživa u očinstvu: "Uživam u svemu tome. Sa bebom je drugačije nego sa mojim jedanaestogodišnjakom, ili mojom odraslom djecom i unučićima... ne pričam sa odraslom djecom kao što pričam sa bebom ili mlađima, iako je veoma pametna".

Izvor: JACOVIDES-MOREAU / Bestimage / Profimedia

Njegove želje za budućnost uključuju i to da jednostavno "ostane živ": "Naravno da razmišljam o smrti u mom dobu...neće me zaustaviti, ali razmišljaš o tome, svjestan sam toga. Misliš više o vremenu. Svako novo ljeto, svako novo godišnje doba, kažem sebi - 'pa iskoristiću narednih par mjeseci da provedem više vremena sa porodicom, sa svojom djecom. Ne mogu da razmišljam o sljedećoj godini - sve što treba da uradim, uradim odmah. Nikada ne znaš šta se može desiti, sve je važno."zaključio je on.

De Niro je takođe otac Dreni (51), Rafaelu (46), blizancima Džulijanu i Aronu (27), Eliotu (24) i ćerki Helen (11). Nedavno je doživio tragičnu smrt unuka Leandra (18) sina njegove najstarije ćerke Drine, koji se predozirao.

(MONDO) 

Tagovi

Robert de Niro

