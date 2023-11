Bili najveći luzeri Evrolige, a onda je stigao on: Poceko šokirao sve, pa odmah uletio na parket (VIDEO)

The EuroLeague's 2nd-longest losing streak of all time has come to an end.



ASVEL has finally broken their 18-game losing streak in Kaunas (91-88) in Gianmarco Pozzecco's 2nd game as head coach.



It was ASVEL’s first EuroLeague win in 9 months & 7 days.

