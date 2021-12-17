Hit dana: Chip Taylor - On The Radio

Hit dana našeg portala danas je pjesma "On The Radio" koju izvodi Chip Taylor, a urađena je za Netflixovu seriju "Sex Education". Poslušajte!

- Izvor: YouTube/Chip Taylor

Evo i teksta:

This is how it works

It feels a little worse

Than when we drove our hearse

Right through that screaming crowd

While laughing up a storm

Until we were just bone

Until it got so warm

That none of us could sleep

And all the styrofoam

Began to melt away

And we tried to find some worms

To aid in the decay

But none of them were home

Inside their catacomb

A million ancient bees

Began to sting our knees

While we were on our knees

Praying that disease

Would leave the ones we love

And never come again

And on the radio

We heard "November Rain"

That solo's really long

But it's a pretty song

We listened to it twice

'Cause the DJ was asleep

He was asleep

No, this is how it works

You're young until you're not

And you love until you don't

And you try until you can't

You laugh until you cry

And you cry until you laugh

And everyone must breathe

Until their dying breath

No, this is how it works

You peer inside yourself

You take the things you like

And try to love the things you took

Then you take that love you made

And you stick it into

Someone else's heart

Pumping someone else's blood

And walking arm in arm

You hope that don't get harmed

But even if it does

You'll just do it all again

And on the radio

We hear "November Rain"

And that solo's awfully long

But it is a good refrain

We listen to it twice

'Cause the DJ is asleep

He is asleep

On the radio

The DJ is asleep

He is asleep...