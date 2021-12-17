Hit dana: Chip Taylor - On The Radio

Hit dana našeg portala danas je pjesma "On The Radio" koju izvodi Chip Taylor, a urađena je za Netflixovu seriju "Sex Education". Poslušajte!
Evo i teksta:
This is how it works
It feels a little worse
Than when we drove our hearse
Right through that screaming crowd
While laughing up a storm
Until we were just bone
Until it got so warm
That none of us could sleep
And all the styrofoam
Began to melt away
And we tried to find some worms
To aid in the decay
But none of them were home
Inside their catacomb
A million ancient bees
Began to sting our knees
While we were on our knees
Praying that disease
Would leave the ones we love
And never come again
And on the radio
We heard "November Rain"
That solo's really long
But it's a pretty song
We listened to it twice
'Cause the DJ was asleep
He was asleep
No, this is how it works
You're young until you're not
And you love until you don't
And you try until you can't
You laugh until you cry
And you cry until you laugh
And everyone must breathe
Until their dying breath
No, this is how it works
You peer inside yourself
You take the things you like
And try to love the things you took
Then you take that love you made
And you stick it into
Someone else's heart
Pumping someone else's blood
And walking arm in arm
You hope that don't get harmed
But even if it does
You'll just do it all again
And on the radio
We hear "November Rain"
And that solo's awfully long
But it is a good refrain
We listen to it twice
'Cause the DJ is asleep
He is asleep
On the radio
The DJ is asleep
He is asleep...