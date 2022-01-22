logo
Još
  • Izdanje:
    Potvrdi
Kategorije
Čitaoci reporteri

ČITAOCI REPORTERI

Videli ste nešto zanimljivo?

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

Dodatno
Izdanje:
Potvrdi

Priče koje pokreću tvoj svet. © 2019 MONDO, Inc. Sva prava zaržana. Ovaj materijal se ne može objavljivati, emitovati, prepisivati ili distribuirati bez prethodnog odobrenja redakcije.

Ukucajte željeni termin u pretragu i pritisnite ENTER

Hit dana: Pixies - Where Is My Mind (LIVE at Glastonbury 2014) 0

Hit dana: Pixies - Where Is My Mind (LIVE at Glastonbury 2014)

 Autor Vesna Kerkez
0

Hit dana našeg portala danas je jedan stariji hit, ali u live verziji - Where Is My Mind benda Pixies. Poslušajte!

Pixies - Where Is My Mind
Izvor: BBC/YouTube

Riječi pjesme:

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
But there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming
I was swimming in the Caribbean
Animals were hiding behind the rock
Except the little fish
Bump into me, swear he's
Tryin' a talk to me, say wait wait
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming
With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah
Your head will collapse
If there's nothing in it
And you'll ask yourself
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Where is my mind?
Way out in the water
See it swimming
Ooh
With your feet on the air and your head on the ground
Try this trick and spin it, yeah

(MONDO)

Možda će vas zanimati

Tagovi

Hit dana muzika

Komentari 0

Ostavi komentar

Vaš komentar je proslijeđen moderatorskom timu i biće vidljiv nakon odobrenja.

Slanje komentara nije uspjelo.

Nevalidna CAPTCHA

Čitaoci reporteri

Dojavite nam vijest

Ubacite video ili foto

Možete da ubacite do 3 fotografije ili videa. Ne smije biti više od 25 MB.

Poruka uspješno poslata

Hvala što ste poslali vijest.

NAJNOVIJE

Dnevni horoskop

KUHINJA

PROČITAJ JOŠ