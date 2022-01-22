Hit dana: Pixies - Where Is My Mind (LIVE at Glastonbury 2014)

Hit dana našeg portala danas je jedan stariji hit, ali u live verziji - Where Is My Mind benda Pixies. Poslušajte!

Pixies - Where Is My Mind Izvor: BBC/YouTube

Riječi pjesme:

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Your head will collapse

But there's nothing in it

And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Way out in the water

See it swimming

I was swimming in the Caribbean

Animals were hiding behind the rock

Except the little fish

Bump into me, swear he's

Tryin' a talk to me, say wait wait

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Way out in the water

See it swimming

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

Your head will collapse

If there's nothing in it

And you'll ask yourself

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Where is my mind?

Way out in the water

See it swimming

Ooh

With your feet on the air and your head on the ground

Try this trick and spin it, yeah

(MONDO)