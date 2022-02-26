Pjesma za dobro jutro: Franz Ferdinand - Curious

Prva pjesma koju ćete čuti ovog jutra neka bude "Curious" odličnog britanskog benda Franz Ferdinand.

Franz Ferdinand - Curious Izvor: youtube/franz ferdinand

Tekst ide ovako:

Meet-cute on the first page

Tension enter left on a dark stage

Our stars collide

Light, destroy the night

Am I thinking about now?

Am I thinking about then?

Am I thinking about you or me?

And when we are the future

I'm curious, curious

Will you want me?

Will you want me when you've got me?

Are you gonna love me?

Tell me, I'm a future seeker

Heat-seeking freak

I want to know now, I've gotta know now

And no, I know that no, I shouldn't be so curious

But hell, you got me curious

'Cause I might love you

With mystery dissipating

Is it ordinary remaining?

Discovery is discovered

And you know what I will say when (say when)

Say when

When the question is asked

When the question remains

Repetition, repetition

Revealing the day

Are we the future?

I'm curious, curious

Will you want me?

Will you want me when you've got me?

Are you gonna love me?

Tell me, I'm a future seeker

Heat-seeking freak

I want to know now, I've gotta know now

And no, I know that no, I shouldn't be so curious

But hell, you got me curious

Will you love me now?

Will you love me then?

Will you love me when you see

See the man within?

Can you love the man within?

Will you hold me when you've got me?

Are you gonna love me

Tell me, yes, I'm a future seeker

I'm a heat-seeking freak

You know, you know, you've got me curious

Curious, you've got me curious...

(MONDO)