Objavljen spisak nominovanih za Zlatni globus: Ostvarenje s hit pjevačicom oduvalo konkurenciju, čak 10 nominacija

Na spisku nominovanih Selena Gomez, Denzel Vašington, Pamela Anderson...

Objavljene su nominacije za prestižnu nagradu Zlatni globus, koji "predviđa" i dobitnika Oskara. Najviše, čak 10 nominacija, osvojio je film "Emilija Perez" u kojem glavnu ulogu igra pjevačica Selena Gomez.

Kada su u pitanju serije "Bear" ima najviše nominacija, čak 5, a slede ga "Shogun" i "Only murders in the building" u kojoj pored legendi Stiva Martina i Martina Šorta, opet igra Selena Gomez.

Dodjela će se održati 5. januara, a ceremoniju će voditi komičarka Niki Glejzer.

Ovo su sve nominacije za 82. Zlatni globus:

Najbolji film - drama

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nickel Boys

September 5

Najbolji film - mjuzikl ili komedija

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Najbolja glumica u filmu - drama

Pamela Anderson - The Last Showgirl

Anđelina Džoli - Maria

Nikol Kidman - Babygirl

Tilda Svinton - The Room Next Door

Fernanda Tores - I’m Still Here

Kejt Vinslet – Lee

Najbolji glumac u filmu - drama

Adrijen Brodi - The Brutalist

Timoti Šalame - A Complete Unknown

Danijel Krejg - Queer

Kolman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralf Fajns - Conclave

Sebastijan Sten - The Apprentice

Najbolja glumica u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

Ejmi Adams - Nightbitch

Sintija Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofija Gaskon - Emilia Pérez

Majki Medison - Anora

Demi Mur - The Substance

Zendaja – Challengers

Najbolji glumac u filmu - mjuzikl ili komedija

Džesi Ajzenberg - A Real Pain

Hju Grant - Heretic

Gabrijel Label - Saturday Night

Džesi Plemons - Kinds of Kindness

Glen Pauel - Hit Man

Sebastijan Sten - A Different Man

Najbolja sporedna glumica

Arijana Grande - Wicked

Selena Gomez - Emilia Pérez

Felisiti Džons - The Brutalis

Margaret Kvoli - The Substance'

Izabela Roselini - Conclave

Zoi Saldana - Emilia Pérez

Najbolji sporedni glumac

Jura Borisov - Anora

Kiran Kalkin - A Real Pain

Edvard Norton - A Complete Unknown

Gaj Pirs - The Brutalist

Džeremi Strong - The Apprentice

Denzel Vošington - Gladiator II

Najbolji film koji nije na engleskom jeziku

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Pérez

The Girl with the Needle

I’m Still Here

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

Vermiglio

Najbolji reditelj u filmu

Žak Odiar - Emilia Pérez

Šon Bejker - Anora

Edvard Berger - Conclave

Brejdi Korbet - The Brutalist

Korali Fargit - The Substance

Pajal Kapadija - All We Imagine as Light

Najbolji scenario

Emilia Pérez

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

The Substance

Conclave

Najbolji animirani film

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Najbolja serija - drama

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shogun

Squid Game

Slow Horses

The Day of the Jackal

Najbolja serija - mjuzikl ili komedija

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Najbolja miniserija, antologijska serija ili TV film

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - drama

Donald Glover - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Džejk Džilenhol - Presumed Innocent

Gari Oldman - Slow Horses

Edi Redmejn - The Day of the Jackal

Hirojuki Sanada - Shōgun

Bili Bob Tornton – Landman

Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - drama

Keti Bejts - Matlock

Ema Darsi - House of the Dragon

Maja Erskin - Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Kira Najtli - Black Doves

Ana Savai - Shōgun

Keri Rasel - The Diplomat

Najbolji glumac u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl

Adam Brodi - Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson - A Man on the Inside

Stiv Martin - Only Murders in the Building

Džejson Segel - Shrinking

Martin Šort - Only Murders in the Building

Džeremi Alen Vajt - The Bear

Najbolja glumica u televizijskoj seriji - komedija ili mjuzikl

Kristen Bel - Nobody Wants This

Kvinta Branson - Abbott Elementary

Ajo Edebiri - The Bear

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building

Ketrin Han - Agatha All Along

Džin Smart – Hacks



Najbolji glumac u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

Kolin Farel - The Penguin

Ričard Gad - Baby Reindeer

Kevin Klajn - Disclaimer

Kuper Koč - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Evan Mekgregor - A Gentleman in Moscow

Endru Skot – Ripley



Najbolja glumica u miniseriji, antologijskoj seriji ili TV filmu

Kejt Blanšet - Disclaimer

Džodi Foster - True Detective: Night Country

Kristin Milioti - The Penguin

Sofija Vergara - Griselda

Naomi Vots - Feud: Capote vs. The Swans

Kejt Vinslet - The Regime

Najbolji sporedni glumac u TV seriji

Tadanobu Asano - Shōgun

Havijer Bardem - Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Harison Ford - Shrinking

Džek Lauden - Slow Horses

Dijego Luna - La Maquina

Ebon Mos-Bahrah - The Bear

Najbolja sporedna glumica u TV seriji

Liza Kolon-Zajas - The Bear

Hana Ajbinder - Hacks

Dakota Faning - Ripley

Džesika Ganing - Baby Reindeer

Alison Džejni - The Diplomat

Kali Rajs - True Detective: Night Country

