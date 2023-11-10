logo
Robert De Niro mora da plati 1,2 MILIONA DOLARA: Glumac optužen za kršenje ljudskih prava

Autor Katarina Bojović
0

Robert De Niro moraće da plati bivšoj asistentkinji odštetu od 1,2 miliona dolara.

Robert de Niro suđenje Izvor: Profimedia

Proslavljeni glumac Robert De Niro našao se na optuženičkoj klupi kada ga je bivša asistentkinja Grejem Kejsi Robinson tužila za kršenje ljudskih prava.

Suđenje je počelo, brzo se pretvorilo u pravi haos, dok je glumac protiv Robinsonove podneo protiv-tužbu. Na današnjoj parnici porota je nakon šest sati većanja odlučila da odbaci istu, te će holivudska zvijezda bivšoj asistentkinji morati da isplati odštetu od 1,2 miliona dolara.

Podsjetimo, Grejem Kejsi Robinson, koja je radila za glumca Roberta De Nira kao asistent od 2008. do 2019. tužila je i njega i njegovu producentsku kompaniju Canal Productions, za kršenje ljudskih prava.

Glumac je podnio protiv-tužbu, navodeći nesavesno trošenje kao i bindžovanje na TV-u tokom radnih sati. Grejem Čejs, bivša asistentkinja De Nira, potom je navela da je dobila poruku u kojoj je pisalo da je ona "odvratno malo stvorenje". Na posljednjoj parnici riječ je imala partnerka Roberta De Nira koja nije krila netrpeljivost prema Robinsonovoj.

 (MONDO)

