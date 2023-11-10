Robert De Niro mora da plati 1,2 MILIONA DOLARA: Glumac optužen za kršenje ljudskih prava

Robert De Niro War with Grandpa (2020) *Filmstill - Editorial Use Only* see Special Instructions.,Image: 565877736, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agencyÕs services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized. Filmstill / HANDOUT / EDITORIAL USE ONLY! Please note: Fees charged by the agency are for the agency’s services only, and do not, nor are they intended to, convey to the user any ownership of Copyright or License in the material. The agency does not claim any ownership including but not limited to Copyright or License in the attached material. By publishing this material you expressly agree to indemnify and to hold the agency and its directors, shareholders and employees harmless from any loss, claims, damages, demands, expenses (including legal fees), or any causes of action or allegation against the agency arising out of or connected in any way with publication of the material. Images should only be used for editorial purposes by newspapers or magazines or websites in connection with the event/movie (etc). E.g.: Real Name as Character Name in Film Title (year) No other use is authorized., Model Release: no