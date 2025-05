Microsoft ugasio Skype nakon 23 godine: Aplikaciju više nije moguće preuzeti, svi da pređu na alternativu

❓ I have Skype credit/ subscription on my account, can I still use it after May 5th?



✅ Yes! Your Skype Credit and calling subscription doesn't go anywhere; you can use it throughhttps://t.co/DjTP2Wky7Nor Microsoft Teams Free. Simply log in, and you can use your paid services…pic.twitter.com/8uXMZ5mPRK