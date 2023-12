Zašto Luka Dončić ne nosi broj 7 u Dalasu?

#7 means a lot to Dwight Powell bc his mom, who passed away from breast cancer in 2012.



She passed away at 7:00pm. She never told him she was sick bc she didn’t want him worried about her.



Dwight was also born on the 7th day of the week, in the 7th month of the year at 7:07am.https://t.co/CktxGTUuQD