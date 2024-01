Evropsko prvenstvo za rukometaše: Danas na rasporedu najveći klasik - Karabatić ima poseban motiv

[1/x]

Tomorrow the@EHFEURO2024 will finally begin, so let's have a look at some statistics from the past.



The leader in the all-time scoring list Guðjón Valur Sigurðsson (288) might be taken off of his throne by Nikola Karabatić (279) or Mikkel Hansen (261).#handballpic.twitter.com/FrgFiDCvuR