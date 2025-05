Galaxy Z Fold7 bi mogao da bude najtanji savitljivi telefon na svijetu

Folded thickness



Galaxy Fold: 17.1mm

Galaxy Z Fold2: 16.8mm

Galaxy Z Fold3: 16mm

Galaxy Z Fold4: 15.8mm

Galaxy Z Fold5: 13.4mm

Galaxy Z Fold6: 12.2mm

Galaxy Z Fold7: 8.2mm



Z Fold7 will be under half as thick as the Galaxy Fold was. It is also the biggest improvement in a yearpic.twitter.com/2ur2GQnrv3