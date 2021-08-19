logo
UŽAS: Sa aviona pao avganistanski fudbaler! Reprezentativac pokušao da pobjegne iz Kabula, pa završio STRAŠNO

Pokušao je da se drži za letjelicu, ali je odmah poslije polijetanja izgubio život

Avganistanski fudbaler poginuo Izvor: Profimedia/Twitter/printscreen/@TariqMajidi

Užasni prizori na kojima ljudi padaju sa aviona u letu dok pokušavaju da odlete iz Avganistana obišli su čitav svoket.

Danas se saznalo da je jedan od onih koji su pokušali da se drže za avion u letu bio i avganistanski fudbaler Zaki Anvari.

Prema informacijama novinske agencije "Arijana" iz Avganistana, on je bio mladi reprezentativac svoje zemlje i jedan od dvojice koji su pokušali da se zakače za letkelicu i da tako napuste Kabul.

Nažalost, navodno je upravo njegovo tokelo na šokantnim snimcima koji su obišli svijet i zbog kojih je avion morao da prinudno sleti u Kataru.

Fudbaler je u trenutku smrti imao 19 godina i bio je rođen u Kabulu. Takođe, mediji citiraju i njegovu poruku na Fejsbuku, na kojem je pred smrt navodno napisao:

"Vi ste slikar svog života. Ne predajte četkicu nikome".

Prema navodima tamošnjeg Generalnog direktorata za sport, Anvari je pao sa američkog Boinga C-17.

