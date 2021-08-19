Pokušao je da se drži za letjelicu, ali je odmah poslije polijetanja izgubio život
Užasni prizori na kojima ljudi padaju sa aviona u letu dok pokušavaju da odlete iz Avganistana obišli su čitav svoket.
Danas se saznalo da je jedan od onih koji su pokušali da se drže za avion u letu bio i avganistanski fudbaler Zaki Anvari.
Prema informacijama novinske agencije "Arijana" iz Avganistana, on je bio mladi reprezentativac svoje zemlje i jedan od dvojice koji su pokušali da se zakače za letkelicu i da tako napuste Kabul.
Nažalost, navodno je upravo njegovo tokelo na šokantnim snimcima koji su obišli svijet i zbog kojih je avion morao da prinudno sleti u Kataru.
Fudbaler je u trenutku smrti imao 19 godina i bio je rođen u Kabulu. Takođe, mediji citiraju i njegovu poruku na Fejsbuku, na kojem je pred smrt navodno napisao:
"Vi ste slikar svog života. Ne predajte četkicu nikome".
Prema navodima tamošnjeg Generalnog direktorata za sport, Anvari je pao sa američkog Boinga C-17.
UŽAS: Sa aviona pao avganistanski fudbaler! Reprezentativac pokušao da pobjegne iz Kabula, pa završio STRAŠNO
