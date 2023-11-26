Steam rasprodaja traje još dva dana, a ovo su najbolje jeftine igre koje možete da pazarite

Izbor iz ponude Steam Autumn Sale 2023 obuhvata više desetina naslova po cijenama nižim od 20, od 10, pa čak i od 5 evra
U toku je velika jesenja rasprodaja video igara popularne platforme za digitalnu distribuciju Steam. A na njoj se, sve do utorka 28. novembra u 19 sati, na popustu mogu pronaći na hiljade igara.
Među njima je i veliki broj onih igara koje se mogu kupiti i za iznose manje od 20 evra, pa čak i 10 i 5 evra. Sajt HCL je izdvojio nekoliko desetina takvih primamljivih ponuda.
Evo što se sve od naslova na Steam rasprodaji trenutno može pronaći po prilično niskim cenama:
Igre do 20 evra:
- Need for Speed Unbound – 14€ (-80%)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 12€ (-80%)
- Deathloop – 12€ (-80%)
- Gotham Knights – 12€ (-80%)
- Psychonatus 2 – 15€ (-75%)
- Horizon Zero Dawn – 12,5€ (-75%)
- It Takes Two – 12€ (-70%)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 – 19,8€ (-67%)
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 19,8€ (-67%)
- Days Gone – 16,5% (-67%)
- Half-Life: Alyx – 20€ (-66%)
- Evil West – 20€ (-60%)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 -18€ (-60%)
- Resident Evil Village – 16€ (-60%)
- Blacktail – 12€ (-60%)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 20€ (-50€)
- Hades – 12,2€ (-50%)
- En Garde! – 12€ (-40%)
- Stray – 18,5€ (-34%)
- Warhammer 40K: Boltgun – 15€ (-32%)
- Dredge – 18,7€ (-25%)
Igre do 10 evra:
- Need for Speed Heat – 7€ (-90%)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – 6€ (-90%)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 9,9€ (-89%)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed – 6€ (-85%)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising – 9€ (-85%)
- Watch Dogs Legion – 9€ (-85%)
- Borderlands 3 – 9€ (-85%)
- Assassin’s Creed: Origins – 9€ (-85%)
- Batman: Arkham Collection – 9€ (-85%)
- Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – 7,5€ (-85%)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – 6€ (-85%)
- Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 9€ (-80%)
- Wasteland 3 – 8,4€ (-80%)
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – 8€ (-80%)
- Serious Sam 4 – 7,8€ (-80%)
- Weird West: Definitive Edition – 10€ (-75%)
- Resident Evil 2 – 10€ (-75%)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition – 10€ (-75%)
- Doom Eternal – 10€ (-75%)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 10€ (-75%)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 7,5€ (-75%)
- BioShock Infinite – 7,5€ (-75%)
- As Dusk Falls – 7,5€ (-75%)
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – 7,2€ (-75%)
- Spelunky 2 – 8,4€ (-50%)
- Isonzo – 9,9€ (-67%)
Igre do 5 evra:
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded – 3,5€ (-94%)
- Battlefield V – 4€ (-92%)
- Battlefield 1 – 4€ (-90%)
- Her Story – 0,9€ (-90%)
- Portal 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
- Half Life 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
- Left 4 Dead 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
- The Sinking City – 4€ (-90%)
- Prey – 3€ (-90%)
- Dishonored 2 – 3€ (-90%)
- Lost in Random – 3€ (-90%)
- The Talos Principle – 2,9€ (-90%)
- Shadow Warrior 2 – 2,9€ (-90%)
- Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – 2€ (-90%)
- Metro Redux – 2€ (-90%)
- INSIDE – 2€ (-90%)
- Thief Simulator – 1,9€ (-90%)
- Black Desert – 1€ (-90%)
- The Surge – 1,9€ (-87%)
- Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – 3,9€ (-87%)
- Titanfall 2 – 4,5€ (-85%)
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 4,5€ (-85%)
- SOMA – 4,3€ (-85%)
- Outlast – 2,9€ (-85%)
- Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 4,8€ (-84%)
- The Banner Saga 3 – 5€ (-80%)
- Darkest Dungeon -4,9€ (-80%)
- DOOM (2016) – 4€ (-80%)
- Dead Space 3 – 4€ (-80%)
- Firewatch – 3,9€ (-80%)
- Transistor – 3,9€ (-80%)
- Black Mesa – 3€ (-80%)
- Broforce – 2,9€ (-80%)
- Hotline Miami – 1,9€ (-80%)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY – 5€ (-75%)
- Celeste – 5€ (-75%)
- GRIS – 3,7€ (-75%)
- What Remains of Edith Finch – 4,7€ (-75%)
- The Forest – 4,2€ (-75%)
- Dishonored – 2,5€ (-75%)
- Payday 2 – 2,5€ (-75%)
- Fallout: New Vegas – 2,5€ (-75%)
- Loop Hero – 4,9€ (-67%)BONUS VIDEO
(Smartlife)