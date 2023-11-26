logo
Steam rasprodaja traje još dva dana, a ovo su najbolje jeftine igre koje možete da pazarite

Autor Smartlife
0

Izbor iz ponude Steam Autumn Sale 2023 obuhvata više desetina naslova po cijenama nižim od 20, od 10, pa čak i od 5 evra

Steam ponuda igrica Izvor: Steam

U toku je velika jesenja rasprodaja video igara popularne platforme za digitalnu distribuciju Steam. A na njoj se, sve do utorka 28. novembra u 19 sati, na popustu mogu pronaći na hiljade igara.

Među njima je i veliki broj onih igara koje se mogu kupiti i za iznose manje od 20 evra, pa čak i 10 i 5 evra. Sajt HCL je izdvojio nekoliko desetina takvih primamljivih ponuda.

Evo što se sve od naslova na Steam rasprodaji trenutno može pronaći po prilično niskim cenama:

Igre do 20 evra:

  • Need for Speed Unbound – 14€ (-80%)
  • Yakuza: Like a Dragon – 12€ (-80%)
  • Deathloop – 12€ (-80%)
  • Gotham Knights – 12€ (-80%)
  • Psychonatus 2 – 15€ (-75%)
  • Horizon Zero Dawn – 12,5€ (-75%)
  • It Takes Two – 12€ (-70%)
  • Red Dead Redemption 2 – 19,8€ (-67%)
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns – 19,8€ (-67%)
  • Days Gone – 16,5% (-67%)
  • Half-Life: Alyx – 20€ (-66%)
  • Evil West – 20€ (-60%)
  • Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 -18€ (-60%)
  • Resident Evil Village – 16€ (-60%)
  • Blacktail – 12€ (-60%)
  • Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 20€ (-50€)
  • Hades – 12,2€ (-50%)
  • En Garde! – 12€ (-40%)
  • Stray – 18,5€ (-34%)
  • Warhammer 40K: Boltgun – 15€ (-32%)
  • Dredge – 18,7€ (-25%)

Igre do 10 evra:

  • Need for Speed Heat – 7€ (-90%)
  • Sid Meier’s Civilization 6 – 6€ (-90%)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider – 9,9€ (-89%)
  • Hot Wheels Unleashed – 6€ (-85%)
  • Immortals Fenyx Rising – 9€ (-85%)
  • Watch Dogs Legion – 9€ (-85%)
  • Borderlands 3 – 9€ (-85%)
  • Assassin’s Creed: Origins – 9€ (-85%)
  • Batman: Arkham Collection – 9€ (-85%)
  • Ni no Kuni Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – 7,5€ (-85%)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – 6€ (-85%)
  • Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One – 9€ (-80%)
  • Wasteland 3 – 8,4€ (-80%)
  • Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order – 8€ (-80%)
  • Serious Sam 4 – 7,8€ (-80%)
  • Weird West: Definitive Edition – 10€ (-75%)
  • Resident Evil 2 – 10€ (-75%)
  • Mafia: Definitive Edition – 10€ (-75%)
  • Doom Eternal – 10€ (-75%)
  • Halo: The Master Chief Collection – 10€ (-75%)
  • The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – 7,5€ (-75%)
  • BioShock Infinite – 7,5€ (-75%)
  • As Dusk Falls – 7,5€ (-75%)
  • Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom – 7,2€ (-75%)
  • Spelunky 2 – 8,4€ (-50%)
  • Isonzo – 9,9€ (-67%)

Igre do 5 evra:

  • Just Cause 4 Reloaded – 3,5€ (-94%)
  • Battlefield V – 4€ (-92%)
  • Battlefield 1 – 4€ (-90%)
  • Her Story – 0,9€ (-90%)
  • Portal 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
  • Half Life 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
  • Left 4 Dead 2 – 0,9€ (-90%)
  • The Sinking City – 4€ (-90%)
  • Prey – 3€ (-90%)
  • Dishonored 2 – 3€ (-90%)
  • Lost in Random – 3€ (-90%)
  • The Talos Principle – 2,9€ (-90%)
  • Shadow Warrior 2 – 2,9€ (-90%)
  • Mirror’s Edge: Catalyst – 2€ (-90%)
  • Metro Redux – 2€ (-90%)
  • INSIDE – 2€ (-90%)
  • Thief Simulator – 1,9€ (-90%)
  • Black Desert – 1€ (-90%)
  • The Surge – 1,9€ (-87%)
  • Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – 3,9€ (-87%)
  • Titanfall 2 – 4,5€ (-85%)
  • Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice – 4,5€ (-85%)
  • SOMA – 4,3€ (-85%)
  • Outlast – 2,9€ (-85%)
  • Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen – 4,8€ (-84%)
  • The Banner Saga 3 – 5€ (-80%)
  • Darkest Dungeon -4,9€ (-80%)
  • DOOM (2016) – 4€ (-80%)
  • Dead Space 3 – 4€ (-80%)
  • Firewatch – 3,9€ (-80%)
  • Transistor – 3,9€ (-80%)
  • Black Mesa – 3€ (-80%)
  • Broforce – 2,9€ (-80%)
  • Hotline Miami – 1,9€ (-80%)
  • Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY – 5€ (-75%)
  • Celeste – 5€ (-75%)
  • GRIS – 3,7€ (-75%)
  • What Remains of Edith Finch – 4,7€ (-75%)
  • The Forest – 4,2€ (-75%)
  • Dishonored – 2,5€ (-75%)
  • Payday 2 – 2,5€ (-75%)
  • Fallout: New Vegas – 2,5€ (-75%)
  • Loop Hero – 4,9€ (-67%)BONUS VIDEO

(Smartlife)

