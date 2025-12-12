Expedition 33 je igra godine! AA hit razbio na The Game Awards dodjeli nagrada

Bez ikakve dileme, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 je apsolutni pobjednik ovogodišnje The Game Awards dodjele nagrada.

Izvor: Steam / Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

U petak, tik nakon ponoći, održan je jedan od najvećih gejming događaja godine - čuvena dodela nagrada The Game Awards 2025. Džef Kili je tradicionalno vodio program prepun spektakularnih najava igara, a u prvom planu je bila sama dodjela nagrada gde je stručni žiri izabrao pobjednike u preko 20 kategorija, uključujući GOTY (Igra godine).

Ova prestižna nagrada pripala je studiju Sandfall Interactive, koji nam je donio jedan od najupečatljivijih RPG naslova protekle decenije - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Pored GOTY, Clair Obscur je apsolutno izdominirao ovogodišnji The Game Awards, osvojivši još osam nagrada: Best Independent Game, Best Performance (Jennifer English), Best Art Direction, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Score/Music, Best RPG, Best Narrative i Best Game Direction.

Ovo nije bio kraj večeri za Sandfall, pošto je francuski studio najavio i iznenadni DLC za Clair Obscur. Dodatni sadržaj donosi novu oblast, muziku, boss borbe, foto režim, dodatnu lokalizaciju, FSR 4 podršku i još pregršt poboljšanja - i potpuno je besplatan!

Expedition 33 DLC trejler Izvor: Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive

Uprkos dominaciji hit AA igre koja je apsolutno obilježila godinu za nama, ne treba zaboraviti ni na pobjednike drugih kategorija:

Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6

Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages

Games for Impact: South of Midnight

Best Ongoing: No Man’s Sky

Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3

Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Best VR/AR: The Midnight Walk

Best Action Game: Hades II

Best Action/Adventure: Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Fighting: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Best Family: Donkey Kong Bananza

Best Sim/Strategy: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles

Best Sports/Racing: Mario Kart World

Best Multiplayer: Arc Raiders

Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2

Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI

Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1TiKaL

Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2

Best Esports Athlete: Chovy

Best Esports Team: Team Vitality

Players’ Voice: Wuthering Waves

Izvor: Play!Zine