Expedition 33 je igra godine! AA hit razbio na The Game Awards dodjeli nagrada

Autor Dušan Volaš
0

Bez ikakve dileme, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 je apsolutni pobjednik ovogodišnje The Game Awards dodjele nagrada.

Expedition 33 osvojio GOTY i još 8 nagrada na The Game Awards Izvor: Steam / Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

U petak, tik nakon ponoći, održan je jedan od najvećih gejming događaja godine - čuvena dodela nagrada The Game Awards 2025. Džef Kili je tradicionalno vodio program prepun spektakularnih najava igara, a u prvom planu je bila sama dodjela nagrada gde je stručni žiri izabrao pobjednike u preko 20 kategorija, uključujući GOTY (Igra godine).

Ova prestižna nagrada pripala je studiju Sandfall Interactive, koji nam je donio jedan od najupečatljivijih RPG naslova protekle decenije - Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. Pored GOTY, Clair Obscur je apsolutno izdominirao ovogodišnji The Game Awards, osvojivši još osam nagrada: Best Independent Game, Best Performance (Jennifer English), Best Art Direction, Best Debut Indie Game, Best Score/Music, Best RPG, Best Narrative i Best Game Direction.

Ovo nije bio kraj večeri za Sandfall, pošto je francuski studio najavio i iznenadni DLC za Clair Obscur. Dodatni sadržaj donosi novu oblast, muziku, boss borbe, foto režim, dodatnu lokalizaciju, FSR 4 podršku i još pregršt poboljšanja - i potpuno je besplatan!

Expedition 33 DLC trejler
Izvor: Sandfall Interactive and Kepler Interactive

Uprkos dominaciji hit AA igre koja je apsolutno obilježila godinu za nama, ne treba zaboraviti ni na pobjednike drugih kategorija:

  • Best Audio Design: Battlefield 6
  • Innovation in Accessibility: Doom: The Dark Ages
  • Games for Impact: South of Midnight
  • Best Ongoing: No Man’s Sky
  • Best Community Support: Baldur’s Gate 3
  • Best Mobile Game: Umamusume: Pretty Derby
  • Best VR/AR: The Midnight Walk
  • Best Action Game: Hades II
  • Best Action/Adventure: Hollow Knight: Silksong
  • Best Fighting: Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves
  • Best Family: Donkey Kong Bananza
  • Best Sim/Strategy: Final Fantasy Tactics - The Ivalice Chronicles
  • Best Sports/Racing: Mario Kart World
  • Best Multiplayer: Arc Raiders
  • Best Adaptation: The Last of Us: Season 2
  • Most Anticipated Game: Grand Theft Auto VI
  • Content Creator of the Year: MoistCr1TiKaL
  • Best Esports Game: Counter-Strike 2
  • Best Esports Athlete: Chovy
  • Best Esports Team: Team Vitality
  • Players’ Voice: Wuthering Waves

 Izvor: Play!Zine

Tagovi

igre gejming

