Windows 7 korisnici ostaju bez podrške za Chrome

Sve je manje razloga da Windows 7 korisnici nastave da koriste zastarjeli operativni sistem.
Čini se da Google više nema strpljenja kada je u pitanju Chrome podrška za Windows 7. Oni koji još uvijek koriste ovaj operativni sistem na svojim računarima će izgubiti podršku za Chrome 7. februara 2023. Zastarjele verzije će i dalje funkcionisati, ali korisnici neće više dobijati sigurnosne zakrpe ili nove funkcije.
Uprkos tome što je početkom 2020. godine Microsoft ukinuo podršku za Windows 7, ovaj operativni sistem i dalje koristi veliki broj ljudi širom svijeta. Prema Statcounter GlobalStats istraživanju, Windows 7 se nalazi na 10,68% uređaja širom svijeta, dok se Windows 8,1, koji će takođe izgubiti Chrome podršku u isto vreme, nalazi na 2,7% računara.Izvor: StatCounter
Google nas je već neko vrijeme pripremao na ovaj potez, želeći da prekine podršku do jula 2021. godine, ali je taj rok pomjerio već dva puta. Ipak, čini se da je 7. februar sada "uklesan u kamenu" i takođe predstavlja datum kada će ostali korisnici dobiti Chrome 110 verziju.
Google je u svom saopštenju za javnost rekao da je ovaj datum bitan, jer se poklapa sa datumom prekida plaćene Microsoft ESU podrške za Windows 7 i dodatne podrške za Windows 8.1.
Tehnološki gigant poziva Windows 7 i Windows 8.1 korisnike da pređu na Windows 10 ili Windows 11 prije nego što Chrome izgubi podršku, kako bi sigurno koristili pregledač i dobijali najnovije funkcije i zakrpe za razne bagove.
Uprkos tome što je lansiran 2009. godine, mnogi i dalje smatraju Windows 7 najboljom verzijom Microsoft operativnih sistema, a iako se još uvijek drži na oko 10% računara, nema sumnje da prekid Chrome podrške označava još jedan korak bliže njegovom nestanku.
Koliko ljudi mogu da se vežu za softver najbolje pokazuje spomenik koji je jedan južnokorejanac podigao svom voljenom pregledaču:
