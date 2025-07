Partizan stao na dva pojačanja: Centar rekao "ne", još jedno ime u igri

Oscar Tshiebwe had the GREATEST rebounding season in G League history! ⭐️



The@utahjazzTwo-Way signee posted 17.1 PPG and an all-time league record 19.0 RPG last season for the@slcstars. He had sixteen 20+ REB games including a career-high 30 REB vs. the Wolves.pic.twitter.com/pP1Zrjs6qY