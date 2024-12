Đoković osvaja Australijan open zbog Pikačua! Novakova skrivena poruka, ovaj detalj mnogi nisu razumjeli

2023 - Djokovic wins Adelaide and celebrates by pointing to his head 22 times; he then wins the Australian Open, his 22nd Grand Slam



2025 - Djokovic shows up to Brisbane with a Pikachu backpack; Pikachu is #25 in the Pokédex; Djokovic looks for his 25th Grand Slam...



