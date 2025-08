Evo kolike su Zvezdine šanse u Ligi šampiona: Objavljene najnovije kalkulacije pred Dan D

10 teams with highest probability to end up in the league stage of UEFA Champions League (as of 2 Aug):



74% Celtic

68% Bodø/Glimt

46% Sturm

46% Club Brugge

43% FCK

43% Basel

40% Benfica

39% Crvena zvezda

33% Qarabag

30% Feyenoord



*not…pic.twitter.com/y5SXZK7RdB