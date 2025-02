NBA liga ne pamti dominaciju kakva je Jokićeva: Sve radi najbolje, ne mogu da mu uzmu MVP titulu

Jokić This Season



26 Triple Doubles (#1 in NBA)

44 Double Doubles (#2 in NBA)

7 40+ Point Games (#2 in NBA)

21 30+ Point Games (#3 in NBA)

4 20+ Rebound Games (#3 in NBA)

15 15+ Rebound Games (#4 in NBA)

32 10+ Assist Games (#2 in NBA)

8 15+ Assist Games (#2 in NBA)

14 3+ Steal…pic.twitter.com/IsWodq3xsS