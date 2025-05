Fenomenalna partija Haliburtona: Igrao bez greške i dizao tri prsta - da nervira cijeli Njujork

Tyrese Haliburton tonight:



37 MIN

32 PTS

15 AST

12 REB

4 STL

0 BLK

0 Turnovers

+16



One win away from the NBA Finals



Tyrese Haliburton now joins Nikola Jokic and Oscar Robertson with a 30/10/15 stat line in NBA Playoffs history



Not bad for an overrated playerpic.twitter.com/it7wQrs8ao