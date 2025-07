Janik Siner dominantno izborio osminu finala na Vimbldonu

Sinner d. Martinez 6-1 6-3 6-1



More Jannik dominance.



His scores this week:



6-4 6-3 6-0

6-1 6-1 6-3

6-1 6-3 6-1



At least one 6-0 or 6-1 in every match so far.



He’s reached the 2nd week of the last 9 Grand Slams.



That is consistency.



That is Jannik Sinner.



✅4th…pic.twitter.com/nTXoTpEnUD