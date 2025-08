Srbin obara rekorde pod američkom zastavom: Ovo što radi Luka nije ni Majkl Felps

Hey y'all...



16-year-old Luka Mijatovic just CRUSHED his own 15-16 National Age Group Record in the 400 freestyle with a 3:45.89. This also breaks the 17-18 NAG Record of 3:46.08 set by Larsen Jensen in 2004.



