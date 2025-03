Crvena zvezda u pet ekipa bez poraza u Evropi: Pari Sen Žermen na čelu kolone, turski velikan ispao iz društva

After Galatasaray's defeat tonight, there are only 5 unbeaten teams left in European domestic leagues*:



PSG (22-5-0)

Crvena zvezda (27-2-0)

Dynamo Kyiv (16-6-0)

St Joseph's (17-3-0)

La Fiorita (19-7-0)



*not counting leagues that started in Feb/March.