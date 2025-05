Nikola Jokić zabrinuo navijače Denvera!

Injury Report ahead of Game Seven against the Thunder:



PROBABLE:

Jamal Murray (Illness)

Russell Westbrook (Right Hand Sprain)



QUESTIONABLE:

Aaron Gordon (Left Hamstring Strain)

Hunter Tyson (Right Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

DaRon Holmes II (Right Achilles Tendon Repair)…pic.twitter.com/E3BVHgYoTt