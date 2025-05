Oklahoma razbila Minesotu, Šej ide po šampionski prsten NBA lige

SGA SHINES IN HIS WEST FINALS DEBUT



⛈️ 31 PTS (league-leading 10th 25+ PT game of playoffs)

⛈️ 9 AST

⛈️ 5 REB

⛈️ 3 STL



Thunder take a 1-0 series lead!!pic.twitter.com/Y8mmTkqPUP