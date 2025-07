Nikola Topić zablistao u Las Vegasu: Amerikanci su opet vidjeli kakav je majstor

Nikola Topic in his 1st Vegas Summer League game:



18 PTS

6 ASTS

4 REBS

1 STL

7-18 FG (2-6 3FG)

29 MINS



I know his shot isn’t going in yet, but you can already see the progression he has made in his first few games, as he’s coming back from injury.



