NBA košarkaš se propisno obrukao: "Rim me razočarao, rekli su mi da film Gladijator nije stvaran"

Warriors guard Buddy Hield on his offseason travels to Rome: “Gladiator. I watched Gladiator and I thought Maximus was a real warrior. I’m going into the Colosseum yelling ‘Maximus!’ and my tour guide was like, ‘He’s not real.’"



