Džumhur zbog sudijske odluke prekinuo meč sa Kecmanovićem!

Bit of drama earlier at the Cap Cana Challenger tournament.



Damir Dzumhur refused to play until the supervisor came on court after this shot was called out by the line judge.



Some boos from the crowd.



Miomir Kecmanovic was up 5-2, it’s now 5-5.



:@ATPChallengerpic.twitter.com/OsS9wCnisJ