Nevjerovatna priča: Novak Đoković poslije 30 godina vidio Katarinu (VIDEO)

NOLE I KATARINA, 30 GODINA KASNIJE!



Intervju 30 godina kasnije, a akteri isti! ❤️



30 years ago, Novak said that famous line: "My goal in tennis is to be No. 1" and now, almost 30 years later, he met Katarina who was also part of that TV show.#NoleFam#Djokovicpic.twitter.com/MyHaGou6uT