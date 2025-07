Majkl Porter junior nakon što je otjeran iz Denvera: "Nikola Jokiću, neću ti to zaboraviti"

Awesome video from MPJ



He says goodbye to Denver, gives heartfelt thank yous to the Nuggets, Tim Connelly, Denver’s staff, Michael Malone and says how he found out he got traded.



“Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, I appreciate you guys.”



Full video:https://t.co/Bwgf9nnhDQpic.twitter.com/rISTvrfsvX